National Guardsmen in Zaporizhzhia direction discovered location of enemy’s UAV and destroyed it. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Spartan military brigades discovered the location of an enemy UAV unit that was targeting the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Our soldiers launched a combined attack on the enemy target with FPV drones and artillery. As a result of the accurate work, the Russian UAV team was destroyed in its entirety.

A video of the military's work was posted on Telegram channel of the 3rd Brigade of Operational Purpose "Spartan" named after Colonel Petro Bolbochan of the National Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

