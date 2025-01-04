Fighters of 5th SAB attacked Russian infantry trying to pass through field in Pokrovsk direction.. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade struck at Russian infantry trying to cross the field in the Pokrovske direction. The operation resulted in the destruction of a significant number of enemy manpower.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.

"In the midst of the day, our bombers successfully stopped the enemy's attempt to cross the field, the Russian infantry thought they could move across our land with impunity, but received a clear answer," the soldiers said.

Also see: A Russian soldier pretends to be dead and then a grenade lands on his head. VIDEO.