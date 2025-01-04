ENG
Occupiers attacked Pishchane in Sumy region with "Shahed" and shrapnel. VIDEO

Yesterday, on 3 January, Russian troops used Shaheds with shrapnel to attack the Sumy region.

This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that he was in the village of Pishchane, where a Shahed aircraft had arrived yesterday, which turned out to be loaded with shrapnel.

It is noted that the attack damaged houses and yards. All relevant services are working at the scene.

