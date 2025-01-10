Soldiers of 14th SMB used drone on fiber optics to strike occupiers’ armored vehicle. VIDEO
The aerial reconnaissance men of the "Charon" strike group of the 14th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time hit the occupiers' armoured vehicles with a "Hromylo-10" FPV drone with fibre-optic communication.
The video of the combat work was published on the group's channel, Censor.NET reports.
A Ukrainian drone was chasing a Russian armoured vehicle with an installed electronic warfare system, but it did not help the occupiers.
"A drone using fiber optics provides a technological advantage on the battlefield. Minimal signal delay and protection against interference ensure exceptional accuracy and effectiveness of strikes, even under electronic warfare (EW) conditions,
