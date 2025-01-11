Occupiers opened fire on Russian soldier who wanted to surrender to our fighters. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers found a wounded Russian soldier in the forest, begging for mercy. The pilots of the Predator Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine showed mercy and decided to take him prisoner.

Neighbouring units were engaged to rescue the occupier. The coordination was joint - the fugitive was guided by a drone, water, medicine and cigarettes were dropped on him. The occupier tried to crawl towards Ukrainian positions, demonstrating his willingness to surrender.

However, when the Russian approached the Ukrainian border, the occupiers opened fire on him, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: 213 combat clashes on front in day. 72 in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff