Occupiers opened fire on Russian soldier who wanted to surrender to our fighters. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers found a wounded Russian soldier in the forest, begging for mercy. The pilots of the Predator Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine showed mercy and decided to take him prisoner.
Neighbouring units were engaged to rescue the occupier. The coordination was joint - the fugitive was guided by a drone, water, medicine and cigarettes were dropped on him. The occupier tried to crawl towards Ukrainian positions, demonstrating his willingness to surrender.
However, when the Russian approached the Ukrainian border, the occupiers opened fire on him, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password