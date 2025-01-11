Drone attack sets oil refinery on fire in Tatarstan, workers evacuated - media. VIDEO
On Saturday, 11 January, the Taneko oil refinery caught fire in the city of Nizhnekamsk in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan. The fire occurred after an alleged drone attack.
This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports .
Local media reports that a siren sounded at the Taneko oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk amid the threat of a drone attack. According to eyewitnesses, employees are being evacuated from the refinery.
Telegram channels share footage of smoke at the plant.
Before that, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at Nizhnekamsk airport.
Local authorities deny information about a fire at the refinery.
"TANEKO is one of the largest oil refineries in Tatarstan, processing around 16.2 million tonnes of oil annually.
