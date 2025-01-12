Ukrainian defenders use drones to destroy Russian infantry attempting to advance in Kursk. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko showed how they destroyed enemy infantry that tried to advance in the Kursk direction.

The footage of the Ukrainian defenders' combat work was published on the battalion's channel, Censor.NET reports.

After destroying the few Russian vehicles, the enemy launched an infantry attack, which moved across the field towards our positions.

The battalion's drones took advantage of this opportunity and began to destroy the Russians with their drones.

