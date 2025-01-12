ENG
In Kherson region, Russian invader gets hit in head by bullet. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade in the Kherson region eliminated a Russian invader by a precise drop of ammunition on his head.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the social network.

