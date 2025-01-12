Russia launched over 600 drones and 700 bombs in Ukraine in week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Over the past week, the Russians have launched hundreds of attacks on Ukrainian towns and villages, on the positions of our soldiers on the front line, and used almost 700 aerial bombs and more than 600 attack drones.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Every week, the Russian war continues only because of the Russian army's ability to terrorise Ukraine and use its superiority in the sky. That is why it is important that our partners implement the agreements we already have. The decisions of the NATO summit in Washington, as well as the decisions taken at the Ramstein meetings on air defence for Ukraine, have not yet been fully implemented," the President noted.



He said that the possibility of granting Ukraine licences to manufacture air defence systems and missiles for them had been discussed with partners, including the United States.

"Nothing is impossible, and it will only strengthen our joint ability to provide security. This is exactly the kind of strength that makes lasting peace possible.



Russia does not stop its wars at will - it can only be forced to peace. And part of this coercion should be a sufficient number and quality of air defence systems," Zelenskyy added.