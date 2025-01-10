Zelenskyy: If we give Putin territories today, he will attack Europe in few years

Territorial concessions to Russia could lead to a new wave of Russian aggression in a few years. Europe may be under threat.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state believes that Russian dictator Putin will not stop at Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, Putin needs to "feel pain" for this war.

"It is painful and expensive. He and his people should feel why next time they should not go with a new wave of war, that it will be painful if they take new steps like this," the president said.

Zelenskyy also rejected the idea of territorial concessions to Russia, as this, according to the president, would give the aggressor a pause before a new attack.

"If we just sit down at the negotiating table today and give the territories to Putin, he will just rub his hands together and say: "Okay, we're getting ready, we need a year or two, a couple of years, and we'll come with a new wave." He will definitely attack Europe," the head of state said.

The president added that Putin wants to go down in history as "a man who takes away land, who has a state that no one can defeat," noting that this is his "sick desire."

"One cannot simply recognize the occupation of territories. It is legally impossible to recognize (occupied - ed.) territories. Otherwise, it will go further, to other states. And you will see it - God forbid - but you will see it. This is his desire. This is his goal - to fully influence the European continent," the head of state emphasized.

