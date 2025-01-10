Our dream is to receive security guarantees and end war in 2025, we will do everything for this - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's dream is to receive security guarantees and end the war with Russia this year.

He said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel RaiNews24, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin wants and has always wanted to destroy us completely. This is a fact. This is his dream. And we shouldn't believe in other fairy tales," the head of state said.

In view of this, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs security guarantees that will not allow Russian dictator Putin to wage war on Ukraine again.

"It is our dream to receive guarantees this year and end the war this year. We will do everything for this," the head of state said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine wanted to end the war with dignity this year.

