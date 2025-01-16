ENG
Three guns and field ammunition depot: artillerymen of 44th SAB continue to destroy Russian equipment in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the 44th separate artillery brigade continue to destroy Russian invaders' equipment in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, the artillery destroyed three Russian cannons and a field ammunition depot.

war (1072) military actions (2633) 44th Artillery Brigade (17) war in Ukraine (3513)
