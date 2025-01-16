Russian Grad MLRS bursts into pieces after being hit by kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS in Luhansk region using a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
"Powerful detonation of a Russian Grad MLRS warhead with a grill after an FPV drone attack. Luhansk region, video of the 109th Battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss"," the commentary to the video reads.
