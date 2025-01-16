ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10904 visitors online
News Video
7 447 8

Russian Grad MLRS bursts into pieces after being hit by kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" destroyed a Russian Grad MLRS in Luhansk region using a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"Powerful detonation of a Russian Grad MLRS warhead with a grill after an FPV drone attack. Luhansk region, video of the 109th Battalion of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss"," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Special Operations Forces soldiers, supported by Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, clear enemy cover. VIDEO

Watch more: How fighters of 10th Brigade eliminated 27 Russian paratroopers from heavy Ukrainian copter by dropping anti-tank mine. VIDEO

Author: 

war (1072) elimination (5616) 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (74) MRL (134) Luhanska region (1335)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 