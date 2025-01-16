Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroy occupiers’ vehicles with drones in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying occupiers' vehicles with FPV drones in the Kharkiv region.
The video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
The occupiers lost trucks and an ATV. The enemy infantry, seeing the drones, panicked and fled, leaving their equipment behind.
