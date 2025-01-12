Border guards struck enemy in Volchansk direction: UAV takeoff points, ammunition depots and 15 occupiers were destroyed. VIDEO

Servicemen of the State Border Guard Service as part of the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to perform combat missions to counter Russian occupation forces in the north of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, artillery and multiple rocket launchers of the "Hart" brigade in the Vovchansk sector struck at the enemy's strongholds, individual firing positions and places of concentration of personnel.

See also Censor.NET: DIU soldiers eliminate a group of Russian invaders near Pokrovsk with sniper fire. VIDEO

What did you manage to destroy?

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, two enemy UAV take-off points, ammunition and engineering depots, mortar and grenade launcher positions were destroyed over the course of three days. Fifteen occupants were killed and 17 others were wounded.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the 3rd Separate Mechanised Brigade had broken the occupiers' column in Kharkiv region. The enemy lost 20 pieces of equipment.