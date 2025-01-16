Italy is preparing 11th aid package for Ukraine - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of the 11th package of support from Italy for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"I also met with the Italian Minister of Defence (Guido Crozzeto - Ed.), and I am grateful to Italy for all the support provided to our country and our people. We talked about what we can do together in the future - first of all, air defence. We also discussed joint production. We need to add jobs for our people in Europe and technological results. Italy is preparing the 11th support package," Zelenskyy said.

