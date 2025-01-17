Russian village of Darino in Kursk region burned down by Russian army. VIDEO
The Ukrainian defenders showed the village of Daryino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which was burned down by the Russian invaders.
The video was released by the aerial reconnaissance unit of the Black Swan UAV strike UAV of the 225th Assault Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
At the end of November 2024, DeepState reported that the Russian military had managed to capture Daryino.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password