Soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade conducted a successful operation in the Kurakhove direction, capturing seven Russian invaders.

This was reported by the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is reported that paratroopers of the 79th SAAB stormed a Russian position in the Kurakhove direction and captured seven occupiers.

First, Ukrainian defenders attacked the occupiers' positions with drones. This forced the invaders to station in a dugout.

"The enemy dugout, as planned, became their own trap. The blocked occupants had no choice: either to die from the paratroopers' fire or to lay down their arms. After a short hesitation, they chose the latter," the statement said.

The Airborne Assault Forces added that "despite the hate and contempt for the enemy who came to our land with weapons, our stormtroopers acted nobly: they took the prisoners to the rear and provided medical care to those who needed it."

