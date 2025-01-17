ENG
"They hit after all, right?": Oil depot burns in Russia’s Kaluga region after UAV attack. VIDEO

On the evening of 17 January, drones attacked an oil depot in the town of Lyudinovo, in the Kaluga region of Russia. A large-scale fire broke out at the site.

According to Censor.NET, the UAV attack was reported by the governor of the region, Vladislav Shapsha.

According to him, the UAV attack resulted in a "fire on the territory of an industrial enterprise" in Lyudinovo.

He added that all operational services are working at the scene, and no one was injured in the alleged attack.

Drones attacked Kaluga region of Russia on January 17: refinery caught fire

At the same time, Russian media reported that drones had hit an oil refinery.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged downing of 7 drones in the Bryansk region.

