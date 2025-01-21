Former TV presenter Max Nazarov sent to custody for 60 days: bail set at UAH 12 million. VIDEO
The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded former TV host of Medvedchuk and Muraiev's channels Max Nazarov (Nazar Diorditsa) in custody for 60 days with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 12 million.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
He is accused of spreading Russian narratives and justifying Russian aggression.
Detention of Max Nazarov
As a reminder, on 18 January 2025, the SSU conducted searches at the home of Max Nazarov (Nazar Diorditsa), a former host of the channels of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk. He was served a notice of suspicion for justifying Russian aggression and spreading Kremlin narratives.
