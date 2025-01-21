ENG
Anti-aircraft drone shoots down Russian "Supercam" UAV with inscription "For Motherland" and five-pointed star on its wing. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 1129th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment destroyed a Russian "Supercam" reconnaissance drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful work was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupiers decorated the wing of their UAV with a five-pointed star and the inscription "For the Motherland!".

"This Russian Supercam had an inscription on its wing that said 'for the motherland'. But since its "homeland" is not in our Donbas, it was shot down by soldiers of the 1129th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment," the commentary to the video reads.

