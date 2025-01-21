Occupier futilely races with drone and takes hit in lower back. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the occupier tried to escape from the attack, but in vain - the drone hit him below the back.
"In the Pokrovsk direction, a Russian tried his best to flee, but your drone proved faster. The Baltic group of the 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade struck the Russian in the 'decision-making center,'" the video commentary reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password