Occupier futilely races with drone and takes hit in lower back. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the occupier tried to escape from the attack, but in vain - the drone hit him below the back.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, a Russian tried his best to flee, but your drone proved faster. The Baltic group of the 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade struck the Russian in the 'decision-making center,'" the video commentary reads.

