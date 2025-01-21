Musk on Nazi gesture at Trump’s inauguration: "’everyone is Hitler’ attack is getting really tired"

American billionaire Elon Musk has commented on his Nazi-like gesture during his speech at the Capitol One arena celebrating the inauguration of the 47th US President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, Musk wrote about this on the X platform.

The billionaire responded to the outrage with his gesture, accusing the Democrats of "dirty tricks."

"Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is a Hitler' attack is getting very tired," he said, quoting another user's post.

What happened before?

On January 20, during a speech at Donald Trump's inauguration celebration in Washington, D.C., Musk made a gesture reminiscent of the Nazi greeting "Sieg Heil."

Thus, after he spoke with great enthusiasm about the prospect of landing a man on Mars and planting the American flag, the owner of social network X hit himself in the chest and raised his right hand. He then turned his back on the audience and repeated the gesture toward the back of the stage.

This gesture caused a wave of outrage on social media and among politicians.

In particular, Spanish Vice Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz said she would refuse to use the X platform owned by Elon Musk because of his behavior during Trump's inauguration.