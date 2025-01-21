SOF soldiers cleared positions in Kursk region and collected personal data on DPRK soldiers. VIDEO

In the Kursk region, soldiers of the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces kill the enemy and obtain important information about enemy troops.

According to Censor.NET, the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in a telegram channel and published a video.

"After the enemy groups have been successfully defeated, our operators carry out mopping-up operation of the area. During special operations, they collect information on the number, weapons and personal data of the destroyed enemy personnel. In particular, this concerns North Korean soldiers, whom Russia uses in Kursk region as cannon fodder for assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the Special Forces said.

After the elimination of the enemy groups, the operators of the 73rd SOF Center carefully collect materials to identify the North Koreans and enter them into the relevant databases and conduct further investigative actions.

Watch more: Defense forces consolidated their positions in occupied territories and eliminated 3 invaders, capturing another one. VIDEO