Zelenskyy proposes to Ramaphosa that South Africa take part in treatment of wounded Ukrainians. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed the need for global efforts by all countries that respect the principles of the UN Charter to bring about a just peace. We also considered the possibility of South Africa's participation in the treatment and rehabilitation of our wounded people," the statement said.

Zelenskyy invited South Africa to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children Illegally Deported by Russia.