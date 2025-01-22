ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10804 visitors online
News Video
4 228 1

DIU servicemen destroyed important satellite equipment near Tiotkino village in Russia. VIDEO

On January 17, servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine discovered and destroyed an enemy position with important satellite equipment near the village of Tiotkino in Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

FPV drones were used to destroy Russian devices for using the capabilities of the Yamal-401, Yamal-402 and Yamal-300K satellites operating in the Ka-band.

A hideout with enemy personnel was also hit by fire, the scouts added.

Read more: Putin does not want to end war. His main dream is to destroy Ukraine’s independence - Zelenskyy

Author: 

Russia (11977) elimination (5187) Kursk (762) Defense Intelligence (298) fpv-drone (73)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 