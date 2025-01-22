ENG
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed "Tor" and "Buk M-3" SAMSs of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Over the course of two days, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two Tor surface-to-air missile systems (SAMSs), and a day later it was reported that a Buk M-3 system was hit. Ukrainian defenders hit the Tor SAMS at a record distance for an FPV drone - 41 kilometers.

This was reported by military observer Roman Bochkala in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9233) war (1058) elimination (5187) anti-aircraft missile systems (161)
