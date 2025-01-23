ENG
Ukrainian soldier destroying Russian stormtrooper in close combat. VIDEO

A Ukrainian soldier used small arms to kill a Russian stormtrooper that had jumped into his trench.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of the fight with the occupier, filmed by a drone, were published on social media.

"A Ukrainian soldier bravely holds his position and in close firefight spies a Russian stormtrooper with lead that jumped into his trench. Lyman frontline, Donetsk region, video of the 60th separate mechanised brigade," - reads the commentary to the video.

