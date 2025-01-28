Russian man after mine explosion, flying, spinning high in air, arms and legs spread wide. VIDEO

An enemy off-road vehicle carrying ammunition and assault men exploded after hitting an anti-tank mine near Leonidivka village in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moment of hitting the mine and the explosion was published on social media. The recording shows the body of the occupier flying out of the ball of fire and, turning, rising high up, with arms and legs spread wide.

Watch more: Two occupiers examine unknown explosive, and moment later, they vanish in flames. VIDEO

"The extreme launch into orbit of the Russian 'space paratrooper' near the village of Leonidivka in Donetsk region after the epic explosion of mini-vehicle packed with ammunition and occupiers on an anti-tank mine," the commentary to the video reads.

Read more: Two 11-year-old boys were blown up by explosives in Donetsk region

Watch more: Railroad tracks blown up in Ulyanovsk, Russia - DIU. VIDEO