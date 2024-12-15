Railroad tracks blown up in Ulyanovsk, Russia - DIU. VIDEO

On 14 December 2024, an explosion in Ulyanovsk (Russia) destroyed the railway track, which caused another complication for the military logistics of the Russian occupation army.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DIU press centre.

As noted, the explosion took place in the railway district of Ulyanovsk, on a line near the Sviyaga River, a few kilometres from the local locomotive depot and the Ulyanovsk engine plant.

Read more: Unknown persons detonate explosives near police station in Kharkiv

"The process of weakening the logistics facilities used by Russia to wage genocidal war against Ukraine continues," the DIU said.

The DIU also recalls that a Su-30 fighter jet and three locomotives were destroyed in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.