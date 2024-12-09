Unknown persons detonate explosives near police station in Kharkiv

On December 9, an explosion occurred near the police station in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Kharkiv Regional Police.

"Unknown persons detonated an unidentified explosive device near the main entrance to the administrative building of the territorial police department.

The incident occurred on December 9 at about 4:30 pm. The explosion damaged the windows of the building. No one was injured," the statement said.

Employees of the investigative team are inspecting the scene. The persons involved in the crime are being identified. The issue of opening criminal proceedings is being decided.

As a reminder, on Sunday, December 8, an unknown explosive device detonated near the police department in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

See more: Explosions heard in Russian Adyhea at night, media reports. VIDEO&PHOTOS