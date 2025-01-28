ENG
Air defence fighters shooting down Russian "Shahed-136" drones on night of 28 January 2025. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing fragments of the combat work of air defence units during an attack by Russian "Shahed-136" attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows at least three successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers.

"Combat operations in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Air Command on the night of 28 January 2025," the video's commentary reads.

