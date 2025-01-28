ENG
65 out of 100 Russian UAVs were shot down. 28 were lost in location. One is in air. INFOGRAPHICS

On 28 January 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 UAVs. How many were shot down

On the night of 28 January, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 100 "Shahed" attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

"As of 09.30 a.m., 65 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions.

28 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without any negative consequences), two of which flew towards Russia and Belarus. One drone is still in the air, combat operations are ongoing," the statement said.

As a result of the UAV attack, buildings of private enterprises, infrastructure facilities, apartment and private houses, and vehicles were damaged. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, and the injured are being treated. Special services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

