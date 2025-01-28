Consequences of Russian drone attack on Chernihiv. PHOTOS

Today, on 28 January 2025, the Russian army attacked the residential sector of Chernihiv with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the attack damaged houses and outbuildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Special services are working on the site.

"The Russian army continues to attack Chernihiv region. The enemy is insidious. Respond to air raid warning signals," the head of the region emphasised.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that private houses in Chernihiv were damaged by the fall of Shahed wreckage.