"Shahed" fragments fell on private houses in Chernihiv

Wreckage of shahed fell in Chernihiv

In Chernihiv, private houses were damaged by the falling wreckage of a "Shahed".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

"Two private houses were partially destroyed. No one was injured," he said in a statement.

Bryzhynskyi noted that emergency services are working at the scene and have already taken priority measures, the fire has been localised.

The National Police investigative team is working at the scene.

shoot out (13484) Chernihiv (141) Shahed (687) Chernihivska region (155) Chernihivskyy district (27)
