ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5190 visitors online
News
4 346 0

Drone attack on Odesa: residential buildings damaged (updated)

Drones attacked Odesa at night

On the night of 28 January, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov.

According to preliminary information, the UAV attack damaged residential buildings and caused the fire of four cars. There was no information about any deaths or injuries.

Update as of 8:20 a.m.

Later Trukhanov said that three people were reported injured in Odesa, and another person was rescued from a blocked apartment.

"The blast wave smashed the windows. City services are working at the scene to clean up the aftermath of the attack. We are setting up an operational headquarters where people can apply for financial assistance and receive materials to temporarily close the holes," Trukhanov said.

Read more: "Shahed" fragments fell on private houses in Chernihiv

Author: 

drone (1698) Odesa (931) Odeska region (657) Shahed (687) Odeskyy district (102)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 