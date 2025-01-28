Drone attack on Odesa: residential buildings damaged (updated)

On the night of 28 January, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov.

According to preliminary information, the UAV attack damaged residential buildings and caused the fire of four cars. There was no information about any deaths or injuries.

Update as of 8:20 a.m.

Later Trukhanov said that three people were reported injured in Odesa, and another person was rescued from a blocked apartment.

"The blast wave smashed the windows. City services are working at the scene to clean up the aftermath of the attack. We are setting up an operational headquarters where people can apply for financial assistance and receive materials to temporarily close the holes," Trukhanov said.

