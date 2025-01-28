"Shaheds" attacked Kyiv region: houses and vintage car museum damaged, 9 cars destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday, 28 January 2025, Russian troops attacked the territory of Kyiv region with "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET

A vintage car museum is damaged

As noted, as a result of an enemy UAV attack in the region, the wreckage of the downed target damaged the building that housed the vintage car museum.

The fire was extinguished over an area of 600 m2. According to preliminary estimates, 9 vehicles were destroyed and 27 damaged in the hangar.

The consequences of the attack were also recorded in three other districts of the region. Two private houses, 3 non-residential buildings and 3 cars were damaged.

"There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," the RMA said.

Operational groups continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy's night attack.

Enemy drone attack on Ukraine on the night of 28 January 2025

Late on Monday evening, 27 January, the Air Defence Forces were working on enemy drones in the Kyiv region. On the night of 28 January 2025, the Russian army attacked the residential sector of Chernihiv with drones. In addition, on the night of 28 January, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with drones. The enemy damaged an infrastructure facility in the Cherkasy region.

Censor.NET also reported that the enemy attacked a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with "shaheds".