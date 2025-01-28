Enemy damages infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region

The night of 28 January in Cherkasy region lasted more than 7 hours. The enemy attacked Uman district with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.

"Air defence forces were working in the region. However, the enemy attacks did not go without consequences for the Uman region.

All services are working to stabilise the situation in the municipal sector as soon as possible," he said in a statement.

Taburets noted that an emergency response headquarters has been deployed at the site.

In a commentary to "Suspilne", Uman Mayor Iryna Pletniova clarified that the Russian army's night attack had damaged an infrastructure facility. Power engineers are working to restore power supply.

