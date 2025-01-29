Artillery strike with "Copperhead" guided munition on concrete shelters of occupiers in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery destroyed a concrete shelter of the occupiers in Kherson region with a high-precision "Copperhead" shell.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Artillery strike with Copperhead guided munition on concrete shelters of the f#ggots on the military equipment," the video commentary reads.

The M712 Copperhead is a 155 mm calibre precision-guided artillery projectile with laser guidance at the end of its trajectory. It is designed to destroy fortifications and armoured vehicles. Under favourable conditions, the deviation from the target may not exceed a few centimetres. The first high-precision artillery munition. Although the projectile is slightly longer than conventional artillery shells of this calibre, it can be used from a variety of artillery systems, including M114, M109, M198, M777 and CAESAR. The minimum range to the target is at least 3 km, the maximum range is no more than 16 km. In November 2024, information emerged about the use of the M712 Copperhead by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during hostilities in the Kursk region.

