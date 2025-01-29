ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4651 visitors online
News Video War
11 409 27

Special operations soldiers eliminate 20 occupiers and take another Russian invader prisoner. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 20 occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction and captured another Russian invader.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the work of Ukrainian defenders was posted on the social network.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian fiber optic FPV drone using fighter drone and mobile radar. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9274) war (1059) liquidation (2460) captivity (785) Zaporizka region (1249) SOF (280)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 