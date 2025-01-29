Special operations soldiers eliminate 20 occupiers and take another Russian invader prisoner. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 20 occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction and captured another Russian invader.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the work of Ukrainian defenders was posted on the social network.
