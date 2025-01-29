ENG
In Toretsk, FPV drones flew into enemy hideouts, causing several buildings to fold like house of cards. VIDEO

In Toretsk, Donetsk region, fighters of the "Predator" brigade of the National Police of Ukraine attacked buildings where Russian invaders were hiding with FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the Russians was posted on the social network.

