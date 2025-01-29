ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4621 visitors online
News Video War
3 617 1

Border guards’ "Baba Yaga" destroyed 12 enemy positions and 2 hideouts in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv direction, border guards destroyed 12 positions and two hideouts of Russian invaders using a Baba Yaga drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' successful work was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

Watch more: Soldiers of 24th Brigade destroyed more than 30 Russian "loaves" with night drones. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9274) war (1059) State Border Patrol (1147) elimination (5210) Kharkivska region (650)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 