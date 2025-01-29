Border guards’ "Baba Yaga" destroyed 12 enemy positions and 2 hideouts in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv direction, border guards destroyed 12 positions and two hideouts of Russian invaders using a Baba Yaga drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' successful work was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.
