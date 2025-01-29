Soldiers of 24th Brigade destroyed more than 30 Russian "loaves" with night drones. VIDEO

Over the course of several months, nighttime FPV drones destroyed more than 30 Russian "loaves". They were attacked by the pilots of the Raroh Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

