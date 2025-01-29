Our artillery destroyed mortar position, APC-80, enemy UAV launch point and fortifications. VIDEO

The border guards of the Hart Brigade of the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to destroy the equipment of the Russian occupation forces. Thus, artillerymen destroyed a mortar position, an APC-80, an enemy UAV launch point and fortifications near Vovchansk.

See more: Ruscists attacked rescuers who were eliminating consequences of shelling in Sumy region. PHOTOS

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' successful work was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

Our soldiers also eliminated 28 Russian invaders.

Watch more: In Toretsk, FPV drones flew into enemy hideouts, causing several buildings to fold like house of cards. VIDEO