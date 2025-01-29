ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4621 visitors online
News Video War
3 576 4

Our artillery destroyed mortar position, APC-80, enemy UAV launch point and fortifications. VIDEO

The border guards of the Hart Brigade of the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to destroy the equipment of the Russian occupation forces. Thus, artillerymen destroyed a mortar position, an APC-80, an enemy UAV launch point and fortifications near Vovchansk.

See more: Ruscists attacked rescuers who were eliminating consequences of shelling in Sumy region. PHOTOS

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' successful work was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

Our soldiers also eliminated 28 Russian invaders.

Watch more: In Toretsk, FPV drones flew into enemy hideouts, causing several buildings to fold like house of cards. VIDEO

Author: 

war (1059) State Border Patrol (1147) elimination (5210) APC (139) Vovchansk (261) Kharkivska region (650) Chuhuyivskyy district (68)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 