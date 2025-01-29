Our artillery destroyed mortar position, APC-80, enemy UAV launch point and fortifications. VIDEO
The border guards of the Hart Brigade of the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to destroy the equipment of the Russian occupation forces. Thus, artillerymen destroyed a mortar position, an APC-80, an enemy UAV launch point and fortifications near Vovchansk.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' successful work was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.
Our soldiers also eliminated 28 Russian invaders.
