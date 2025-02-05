ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11529 visitors online
News Video
14 611 41

Occupiers watching their burning truck as it continues to drive uncontrollably along field road: "F#ck! We don’t know what happened to boys". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupiers watching their truck being hit by a Ukrainian drone, probably.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the car is on fire and continues to move uncontrollably along a field road alongside the Russian positions.

Watch more: Russian military given donkey instead of vehicle to transport ammunition to front line. VIDEO

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Surviving occupier complaining about drone attack: "#ucking Baba Yaga f#cked us up. At 7 a.m., scum flew to visit us. Three ’two hundred’". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9346) elimination (5284) arms (869) drones (2478)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 