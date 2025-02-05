Occupiers watching their burning truck as it continues to drive uncontrollably along field road: "F#ck! We don’t know what happened to boys". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupiers watching their truck being hit by a Ukrainian drone, probably.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the car is on fire and continues to move uncontrollably along a field road alongside the Russian positions.

Watch more: Russian military given donkey instead of vehicle to transport ammunition to front line. VIDEO

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Surviving occupier complaining about drone attack: "#ucking Baba Yaga f#cked us up. At 7 a.m., scum flew to visit us. Three ’two hundred’". VIDEO