Pieces of head flying around occupier after drone hit. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator in the Donetsk region killed an occupier with a direct hit to the head.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of a successful combat performance by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

war (1062) Donetska region (3930) drones (2478)
