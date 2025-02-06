Day in Donetsk region: Russians wounded four civilians. PHOTOS

Over the last day, the cities of Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Toretsk and the villages of Andriivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaivka and Rih came under hostile fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In Pokrovsk, the enemy most often attacked people with drones - two people were injured, a private house and a civilian car were damaged.

Russians dropped a "FAB-250" bomb on the village of Rih, injuring a civilian and damaging 4 private houses and 5 outbuildings.

Kramatorsk district

Russia shelled Lyman with artillery, injuring a woman, damaging an educational institution, a non-residential building and a garage.

In Ivanopillia of Kostiantynivka community, 6 private houses, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.

Two "FAB-250" bombs were fired by Russian troops at Mykolaivka in the Kostiantynivka community, damaging a household building and a civilian car.

Bakhmut district

Six houses were damaged in Siversk.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 14 times at localities in Donetsk region. 272 people, including 13 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

See more: Russian drone attacks "Ukrposhta" vehicle near Pokrovsk. PHOTOS















