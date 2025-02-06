Russian drone attacks "Ukrposhta" vehicle near Pokrovsk. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked a "Ukrposhta" vehicle with a drone near Pokrovsk. The employees survived.

This was announced by the company's CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy continues to attack Ukrposhta in the frontline regions, and behind every good news we have is the heroic, often risky work of our employees.



This time, an enemy drone attacked our vehicle on its way back from Pokrovsk. Thanks to the armour, the employees survived. I myself have driven that vehicle many times when I worked in Donetsk region," he said in a statement.

