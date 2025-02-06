ENG
Antenna and radio-electronic reconnaissance system of Russian proxies destroyed in Sumy sector - SBS. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Steel Frontier" destroyed a communication antenna and a radar system of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Border guards conducted the operation in the Sumy direction. The Russian military used the equipment for reconnaissance and attacks.

