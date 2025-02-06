Last year, 59 thousand Ukrainians were refused to cross border - SBGS

In 2024, 59,000 Ukrainians were refused to cross the state border.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are now refusing to cross the border to about a hundred people every day. Last year, this figure was at the level of 59,000 Ukrainian citizens who were refused to cross the border without proper documents," Demchenko said.

He added that passenger traffic in Ukraine has recently decreased.

On weekdays, border guards record about 70,000 people crossing the border in both directions per day, and on weekends this figure is 85,000.

In total, almost 530,000 people crossed the border at checkpoints last week. There was a slight advantage for people entering Ukraine, the SBGS spokesman added.

